Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the sole placement agent and bookrunner in connection with ACG Metals Ltd.'s acquisition of the Gediktepe mine in Turkey from Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim ┼×irketi. The Davis Polk corporate team included partners Reuven B. Young and Simon Witty.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 11, 2024, 12:48 PM