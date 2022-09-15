Corporate Deal

Koch Minerals & Trading LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc., has agreed to place a $252 million investment in essential minerals provider Compass Minerals. The transaction, announced Sept. 14, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Minerals is advised by Jones Day. Compass Minerals, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, is represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Jeremy Calsyn, Jason Factor, Meyer Fedida, Kyle Harris, James Langston and Jeffrey Lewis.

Renewable Energy

September 15, 2022, 9:26 AM