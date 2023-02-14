Corporate Deal

Global Payments Inc. has agreed to sell its gaming division to private equity firm Parthenon Capital in a deal guided by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Kirkland & Ellis; and DLA Piper. The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close by the end of March 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Global Payments is represented by a Wachtell Lipton team. Parthenon Capital, which is based in Boston, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and DLA Piper.

