Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled American National Group in connection with the acquisition of its MGU/Stop-Loss business by Core Specialty Insurance Holdings Inc. The transaction, announced June 12, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Skadden Arps team was led by partners Todd Freed and Patrick Lewis. Core Specialty was advised by Mayer Brown.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

