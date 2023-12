Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells has advised BNP Paribas Cardif in connection with its acquisition of a majority stake in BCC Vitav SpA, the life insurance company of the BCC ICCREA Group, and the signing of a distribution agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hogan Lovells team was led by partner Francesco Stella. Counsel information for BCC Vita, which is based in Milan, was not immediately available.

