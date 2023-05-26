Corporate Deal

CompareAsia Group Capital Ltd., a financial products platform, is going public through a SPAC merger with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. As a result of the merger, CompareAsia will be listed on the NASDAQ with a post-transaction enterprise value of approximately $342 million. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. CompareAsia, which is based in Hong Kong, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Joey Chau, Jesse Sheley, Steve Lin and Joseph Raymond Casey. The blank check company was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 11:45 AM

