SICC Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of IDEAL Holdings SA, has agreed to sell crown corks manufacturer Astir Vitogiannis SA to Guala Closures for an enterprise value of 136 million euros ($146 million). Athens-based IDEAL Holdings was advised by a Reed Smith team including the global co-lead of the firm's financial industry group Panos Katsambas and partner Sam Webster. Counsel information for Guala Closures was not immediately available.

April 25, 2024, 1:47 PM

