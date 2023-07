Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co. has sold its hotel operations platform Guestline to Acess Hospitality, a part of the Access Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Access Group was advised by Travers Smith. The team includes partners Emma Havas, James Longster and Hannah Manning. Counsel information for the Riverside Co. was not immediately available.

Technology

July 13, 2023, 10:07 AM

