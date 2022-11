Corporate Deal

Veriforce, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, has agreed to acquire London Borough of Merton-based compliance management provider CHAS. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Chris Connolly and David Higgins. CHS is represented by Bevan Brittan.

