Corporate Deal

Altas Partners has agreed to place a $1 billion investment in Sedgwick, a provider of claims management, loss adjusting, and technology-enabled business solutions. Toronto-based Altas was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Aidan Murphy, Keri Norton, Shawn Ohargan and Michael Weisser. Sedgwick, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

Insurance

September 13, 2024, 11:12 AM