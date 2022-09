Corporate Deal

Tetra Tech Inc. has agreed to acquire professional services firm RPS Group plc in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells. The transaction, announced Sept. 23, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Detailed financial terms were not disclosed. Pasadena, California-based Tetra Tech is advised by Hogan Lovells. Counsel information for RPS Group, based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 26, 2022, 7:59 AM