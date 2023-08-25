Corporate Deal

A buyer consortium led by Singapore-based automation company Recco Control Technology and Hong Kong-based Dazheng Group Investment Holdings has offered to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies, an automation and IT solutions company, for $1.6 billion. The offer, which reaffirms a prior offer, was announced August 24. The consortium is advised by Sullivan & Cromwell and DLA Piper. Conyers Dill & Pearman is counseling the consortium on British Virgin Islands law. Counsel information for Beijing-based Hollysys was not immediately available.

