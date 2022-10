Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher counseled New York-based hedge fund operator, Third Point LLC, in connection with its support of Carolyn Everson, former Instacart president, to the Walt Disney Co.'s board of directors. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Jared Fertman, Russell Leaf and Tariq Mundiya. Walt Disney, based in Los Angeles, was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 03, 2022, 8:02 AM