Corporate Deal

Cadre Holdings has agreed to acquire Alpha Safety Intermediate, a provider of safety products and services focused on the nuclear industry, for $106 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Jacksonville, Florida-based Cadre was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Stephanie Bruce, Tristan Evans-Wilent, Matt Jones, Carl Marcellino and Regina Penti. Counsel information for Alpha Safety, which is based in Golden, Colorado, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 22, 2024, 12:08 PM

