Corporate Deal

The Belgian Competition Authority has approved supermarket chain Intermarche's acquisition of the Mestdagh group and its 87 Carrefour Market stores from Fidagh. Financial terms were not disclosed. A Jones Day team led by partners Bernard Amory and Serge Clerckx are acting as antitrust counsel to Fidagh. Counsel information for Intermarche, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 17, 2022, 10:19 AM