CG Oncology Inc., a biopharmacetical company focused on developing and commerciliazing a backbone bladder-sparing thereupetic used for patients afflicted with bladder cancer, filed with the SEC on Jan. 2 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Irvine, California-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Cooley.

January 03, 2024, 8:01 AM

