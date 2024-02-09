Corporate Deal

Fibra Uno, a real estate investment trust company, was counseled by Holland & Knight in a debt offering valued at $600 million. Baker McKenzie advised underwriters Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Bank of America, Bank of Nova Scotia, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase. The Baker McKenzie team was led by partners Arturo Carrillo, Michael Fitzgerald, Joy Gallup, Pedro Reyes and Steven Sandretto. The notes come due 2034.

