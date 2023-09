Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Brightstar Capital Partners has acquired agriculture products manufacturer Douglas Products and Packaging Co. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Brightstar was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Matthew Arenson and Omar Raddawi. Douglas Products, based in Liberty, Missouri, was represented by Ropes & Gray.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2023, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /