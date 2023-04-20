Corporate Deal

TORL BioTherapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that it has secured $158 million in a Series B funding round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments, Bristol-Myers Squibb, OCV Partners and others. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Saad Khanani. TORL, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by Crandon Law.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 20, 2023, 8:47 AM

