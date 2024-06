Corporate Deal

Black Spade Acquisition II Co., a blank check company targeting the entertainment, lifestyle and tech industries, registered with the SEC on June 21 for a $150 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Latham & Watkins partner Sharon Lau. The underwriters, led by Clear Street LLC and Cohen & Company, were represented by Loeb & Loeb partners David Levine and Mitchell Nussbaum.

June 24, 2024, 9:42 AM

