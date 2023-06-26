Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin counseled the BlueCo consortium, backed by Clearlake Capital Group and American businessman Todd Boehly, in an agreement to become majority shareholders of the French football club RC de Strasbourg Alsace. This consortium also purchased Chelsea FC in May 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team included partners Mark Castiglia and Mehdi Khodadad. Counsel information for RC de Strasbourg, which is based in Strasbourg, France, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 26, 2023, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /