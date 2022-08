Corporate Deal

Digital and banking services platform Covalto is going public via SPAC merger with LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger, Covalto will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $547 million. Mexico City-based Covalto was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The SPAC was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners Derek Dostal and Leonard Kreynin.

August 19, 2022, 11:53 AM