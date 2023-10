Corporate Deal

Jones Day partner Joseph Hatina advised American Pacific Group in its acquisition of Spark Power in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $140 million. Counsel information for Spark Power was not immediately available. San Francisco-based American Pacific Group was also advised by Stikeman Elliott. Bennett Jones LLP represented the special committee to the Spark Power board of directors.

October 17, 2023, 5:25 PM

