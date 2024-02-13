Corporate Deal

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, alongside music mogul Jimmy Iovine and Main Street Advisors, announced the rollout of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, the first ready to drink product from their new premium spirits company. The drink will be distributed nationally through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Sarah Graham, Carrie LeRoy, Kevin Masuda and Lorna Wilson.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 13, 2024, 12:34 PM

nature of claim: /