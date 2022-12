Corporate Deal

MasterControl Solutions Inc., a quality management software provider, announced that it has secured $150 million in a Series A funding round led by Sixth Street Growth. San Francisco-based Sixth Street was advised by Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team was led by Boston-based partners Alexander Temel and Daniel Rawner. Counsel information for MasterControl Solutions was not immediately available.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 9:36 AM