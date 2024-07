Corporate Deal

Enagas S.A. has reached an agreement to sell its 30.2% shareholding in Tallgrass Energy to Blackstone for $1.1 billion. Enagas was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ryan Lynch and Kevin Richardson. Counsel information for Blackstone was not immediately available.



July 11, 2024, 7:08 PM