BranchOut Food Inc., a plant-based dehydrated foods brand, filed with the SEC on April 24 for an initial public offering. The size of IPO has not been announced. The Bend, Oregon-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by attorney Rowland Day and Parr Brown Gee & Loveless shareholder Dane Johansen. The underwriters, led by Alexander Capital LP, are represented by Sullivan & Worcester partners David Danovitch and Michael DeDonato.

April 25, 2023, 7:11 AM

