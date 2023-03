Corporate Deal

Brookfield, together with Copley Point Capital, announced the recapitalization of three distribution warehouses from Tritax Big Box REIT for approximately 125 million pounds ($150 million). Toronto-based Brookfield was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity real estate partner Will Bryant. Counsel information for Tritax, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

March 07, 2023, 9:32 AM