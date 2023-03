Corporate Deal

Saudi Arabia-based fintech startup Tamara was counseled by Latham & Watkins and the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in a debt offering valued at $150 million. The Latham team was led by partners Christian Adams, Thomas Cochran and Eyad Latif. The underwriters, including Goldman Sachs, were advised by a White & Case team led by partner Debashis Dey.

March 17, 2023, 1:21 PM

