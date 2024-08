Corporate Deal

EnLink Midstream was counseled by Baker Botts in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. The Baker Botts team included partners Preston Bernhisel, Stephen Marcus and Luke Weedon. Vinson & Elkins advised underwriters BofA Securities, Citigroup, Mizuho Financial Group and RBC Capital Markets. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Thomas Zentner and David Stone. The notes come due 2030.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2024, 11:58 AM