Corporate Deal

Essent Group Ltd. was counseled by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Conyers Dill & Pearman in a debt issuance valued at $500 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Banking & Financial Services

July 02, 2024, 9:51 AM