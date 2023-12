Corporate Deal

Home goods retailer Conn's Inc. has agreed to acquire W.S. Badcock in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn's Inc. was advised by Sidley Austin. W.S. Badcock, which is based in Mulberry, Florida, was represented by a Willkie Farr team led by corporate partners Russell Leaf and Jared Fertman.

December 20, 2023, 11:02 AM

