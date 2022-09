Corporate Deal

All Seas Capital announced that it has placed a minority investment in medical device manufacturer Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based All Seas was advised by Reed Smith and Roedl & Partner. Zimmer MedizinSysteme, which is based in Germany, was represented by a Pinsent Masons team and SGP Schneider Geiwitz.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 8:35 AM