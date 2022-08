Corporate Deal

Investment firm Caltius Equity Partners announced that it has sold a majority interest in Talent Systems to RedBird Capital Partners. The transaction closed on Aug. 4, 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Caltius Equity was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. RedBird Capital, which is based in New York, was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

Technology

August 24, 2022, 9:11 AM