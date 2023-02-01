Corporate Deal

GI Partners LP has agreed to acquire infrastructure and environmental services provider Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Jan. 31, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. San Francisco-based GI Partners is advised by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Neill Jakobe and Brandon Howald. Atlas Technical, which is based in Austin, Texas, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Construction & Engineering

February 01, 2023, 8:27 AM