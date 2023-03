Corporate Deal

Geodis announced its acquisition of Trans-o-flex, a temperature-controlled pharmaceutical and high-tech products transportation services provider, in a deal guided by Dentons. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Geodis was advised by a Dentons team led by partner Dr. Michael Kromker. Counsel information for Trans-o-flex, which is based in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 9:13 AM