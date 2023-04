Corporate Deal

SCF Partners Ltd. announced that it has placed an investment in Tekmar Group plc, an offshore wind and energy technology provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based SCF Partners was advised by a Dentons team led by partner Neil Nicholson. Counsel information for Tekmar Group, which is based in Darlington, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 10:43 AM

