Corporate Deal

NET Power LLC, a company that transforms natural gas into clean energy, is going public through a SPAC merger with Rice Acquisition Corp. II. As a result of the merger and PIPE financing, NET Power will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.5 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Durham, North Carolina-based NET Power is represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Rice Acquisition Corp., which is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team is led by corporate partners Cyril Jones, David Feirstein and Jennifer Gasser. Vinson & Elkins is counseling Credit Suisse Securities, Barclays and Citigroup, acting as placement agents on the PIPE.