TV Ammo Inc., an advanced technology manufacturing company focused on composite-cased ammunition, is going public via SPAC merger with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, TV Ammo will be listed on the Nasdaq. TV Ammo, which is based in Garland, Texas, was represented by Lathrop GPM and Shearman & Sterling. The SPAC was advised by ArentFox Schiff and Woolery & Co.

February 15, 2024, 1:08 PM

