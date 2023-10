Corporate Deal

Independent offshore exploration and production company Talos Energy Inc. has sold a 49.9 interest in its subsidiary Talos Mexico to Zamajal SA de CV, a company controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $125 million. Houston-based Talos was advised by a Mayer Brown team including partner Jose Valera. Counsel information for Zamajal was not immediately available.

Energy

October 03, 2023, 10:20 AM

