Goodwin Procter advised Urban Partners’ Northern European real estate business NREP on the closing of NREP Nordic Strategies Fund V SCSp which raised more than 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion). The Goodwin Procter team was led by partner Samantha Coghlan.

May 30, 2023, 12:52 PM

