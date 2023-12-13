Corporate Deal

United Therapeutics Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Morpheus Subsidiary Inc., announced the completion of a previously announced tender offer to acquire the outstanding shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life science company focused on bioengineering transplantable organs. Financial terms were not disclosed. Silver Spring, Maryland-based United Therapeutics was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Miromatrix, which is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was represented by a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 13, 2023, 9:17 AM

nature of claim: /