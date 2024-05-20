Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Oakley Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in broadband networking provider vitroconnect GmbH in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Oakley Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Greta-Josefin Harnisch and Benjamin Leyendecker. vitroconnect GmbH, which is based in Gutersloh, Germany, was represented by a Morgan Lewis team including partners Walter Ahrens, Hans Leube, Michael Masling and Marianne Nawroth.

Telecommunications

May 20, 2024, 11:39 AM

nature of claim: /