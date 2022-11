Corporate Deal

A subsidiary of offshore drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. together with Perestroika AS and funds managed by private equity firm Lime Rock Management LP announced the formation of a joint venture, Liquila Ventures, on Thursday. Lime Rock Management was counseled by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Bruce Herzog and James Garrett. Counsel information for Perestroika and Transocean was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

November 22, 2022, 7:48 AM