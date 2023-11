Corporate Deal

Jones Lang LaSalle was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis and Womble Bond Dickinson in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. Underwriters for the offering, including BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Securities, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Stephen Byeff, Corey Goodman, Michael Kaplan and Pritesh Shah. The notes come due 2028.

