Corporate Deal

Verkor, a low‑carbon battery producer, has secured more than 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) in a funding round backed by Macquarie Asset Management, which led the recent Series C funding round, with participation from Meridiam, Renault Group, EQT Ventures, EIT InnoEnergy and others. Paris-based Meridiam was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Amir Jahanguiri and Gregoire Finance. Counsel information for Verkor was not immediately available.

Technology

September 15, 2023, 8:36 AM

nature of claim: /