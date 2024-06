Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised appliance repair and maintenance company Frontdoor in its acquisition of insurance company 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty for $585 million. The transaction, announced June 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Jakob Rendtorff. 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty was represented by Ropes & Gray.

Insurance

June 05, 2024, 4:31 PM

nature of claim: /