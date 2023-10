Corporate Deal

White & Case has counseled a syndicate of banks led by BNP Paribas and Citigroup in connection with the initial public offering of Planisware, a project portfolio management software provider, on Euronext Paris. The White & Case team was led by partners Thomas Le Vert and Severin Robillard.

