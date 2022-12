Corporate Deal

AbbVie and therapeutic platform developer HotSpot Therapeutics Inc. announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement on Tuesday. The agreement centers on HotSpot’s IRF5 modulators, which are used to treat severe autoimmune diseases. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based HotSpot Therapeutics was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Margaux Hall and David McIntosh. Counsel information for AbbVie, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.