Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has counseled Citigroup Global Markets in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.8 billion. The issuance was announced April 11 by Vernier, Switzerland-based Transocean Ltd., an offshore oil and gas well contract drilling services provider. The Vinson & Elkins team included partners Wendy Salinas, David Stone and Michael Telle.

Energy

April 17, 2024, 9:20 AM

